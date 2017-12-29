The Colts quarterback Andrew Luck addressed the media Friday for the first time in two months, saying he "does not think" he needs another surgery.

Luck said he was in the Netherlands for rehab and soft tissue work with a therapist he has worked with in the past. He had no injections or medical procedures.

He said he doesn't think his 2018 season is in jeopardy and he plans on being ready for everything. Luck said he's not where he wants to be yet, but the pain has "significantly gone down."

ESPN reported Dec. 17 that Luck might need corrective surgery in January depending on how a throwing regimen goes. If pain returned, the surgery would have been relocating the biceps tendon that is attached to his repaired labrum.

Luck returned to practice in October for the first time since having surgery on a torn labrum 10 months ago. However, he began to suffer inflammation, so he's being held from practice with no timetable on his return. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 3, ending his season.

Luck originally injured his shoulder in 2015, missing two games because of the shoulder and the final seven with a lacerated kidney.

He played last season and threw for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.