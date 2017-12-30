Packers Sign Center Corey Linsley to Contract Extension

The Packers signed center Corey Linsley to a contract extension Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 30, 2017

ESPN reported the deal is for three years and averages $8.5 million per year in new money.

Green Bay secured two of its biggest soon-to-be free agents in two days after signing Davante Adams to a four-year extensionThe deal is worth $58 million with $18 million to sign, and the first two years are worth $32 million. 

Linsley was drafted out of Ohio State by the Packers in 2014 and has started all 53 regular season games he's played in over four years. 

The line has helped the Packers run game average 4.52 yards per carry this season, which is No. 5 in the league. 

 

 

