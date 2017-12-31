THE LATEST

After a season-ending loss to the Chargers, Jack Del Rio said he has been fired by Oakland. All eyes now turn to Jon Gruden.

No announcement has been made on Vance Joseph, but after a season-ending loss to the Chiefs Broncos players spoke out in support of the first-year head coach.

Chuck Pagano has been fired by the Colts.

Read on for team-by-team news and analysis...

Arizona Cardinals

STATUS: Last week, Bruce Arians refuted a report that he would step down at season’s end.

Many have assumed that Arians will retire after this year. Is he having second thoughts? The Cardinals went through this last year—Sean McVay was atop their candidate list then—and are ready either way now. —Albert Breer

CANDIDATES TO WATCH

Whispers within league circles suggest GM Steve Keim wants an offensive-minded head coach—most likely one who values traditional dropback pocket passing (essentially, a younger Bruce Arians). Josh McDaniels is the biggest name out there, but there are multiple jobs that come with a long-term franchise quarterback; Arizona isn’t one of them. Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is hot young candidate, but his passing game isn’t as sophisticated as Arians’. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s stock has sky-rocketed in the past month since Andy Reid appointed him as the play-caller. But Nagy, given his inexperience, represents a serious gamble. Someone with previous head coaching experience and many more years of play-calling would be safer, perhaps an older branch of the Andy Reid coaching tree: Pat Shurmur. —Andy Benoit

Chicago Bears

STATUS: No announcement on the future of head coach John Fox or general manager Ryan Pace. The Bears are expected to fire Fox.

THE LATEST

The writing has been on the wall here for a while. The expectation is that Fox will be gone. What’s less certain is whether or not Pace gets to pick the next coach, and whether or not the coaches pursued by the Bears dictate Pace’s fate. —Albert Breer

CANDIDATES TO WATCH

If Vic Fangio follows Fox out the door (which is likely), you’re left with a defense that’s decent, but only decent, especially considering it may need to replenish at cornerback (starters Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara are both free agents). Stylistically, Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel could be seen as a good fit. Vrabel has spent much of his playing and coaching career in Romeo Crennel’s intricate system. But would GM Ryan Pace, whose own job security might be iffy, take a chance on a coach with just one year of coordinating experience? He may see a safer option in Dennis Allen, who has four years of coordinating experience, plus head coaching battle scars from his three years in Oakland. Allen, who is still only 45, just turned around the perennially unfixable Saints defense. —Andy Benoit

Cincinnati Bengals

STATUS: Marvin Lewis, in the final year of his contract, is not expected to be retained.

THE LATEST

Lewis’ impending departure has been on the table from the moment he and the team decided not to do another one-year Band-Aid extension, which sent him into a contract year. Word is, the Bengals will lean towards coaches they know, which is why Hue Jackson’s name has been mentioned, as have internal candidates Paul Guenther and Darrin Simmons. —Albert Breer

CANDIDATES TO WATCH

Owner Mike Brown has an affinity for continuity, and for promoting within. But after 15 years of Marvin Lewis, why not start totally anew? One coach who has taken a longtime traditional zone-based defense and redecorated it with disguises and blitzes is Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. But Wilks, 48, has only been a coordinator for one year. With Matt Patricia linked to the Lions, there aren’t a lot of experienced coordinators out there. And so here are names two of men who are about 10 years Wilks’s junior, but with three times his coordinating experience: Kris Richard of the Seahawks and James Bettcher of the Cardinals. —Andy Benoit

Cleveland Browns

STATUS: Jimmy Haslam has reiterated that Hue Jackson will be retained for 2018.

THE LATEST

Haslam already said Jackson will be back in 2018, and GM John Dorsey affirmed it upon his hiring. What if the Bengals call? Will 0-16 change anything? My belief is Jackson sticks, but I also know Dorsey has done his research. —Albert Breer

Dallas Cowboys

STATUS: Jerry Jones has offered public support for Jason Garrett.

Denver Broncos

STATUS: According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Vance Joseph is “facing increasingly long odds” to retain his job.

THE LATEST

After a season-ending loss to the Chiefs, Broncos players spoke out in support Vance Joseph. CB Bradley Roby: “Rome wasn’t built in one day . . . You can’t expect a guy to come in and flip it around in one year." DE Shaquil Barrett: “We like Coach Joseph, and if he’s back we’re ready to work for him and turn it around . . . You need two to three years to leave your mark, but it’s also out of my hands. I can’t do anything about it.” And veteran DT and first-year Bronco Domata Peko: “I would be disappointed if he was fired. I’m really pushing for him to get another chance. It's always going to be tough for a first-year head coach; you saw how Coach Zimmer struggled at first. Now [Joseph's] got his feet wet and knows how to do it. Everyone loves him, respects him, and he’s a hell of a coach.” —Robert Klemko

John Elway is not pleased with how the season has gone, and the expectation is there will at least be changes to the offensive side of the staff. This one remains unpredictable. —Albert Breer

CANDIDATES TO WATCH

Those within the NFL say John Elway’s power is essentially uncapped, and that at times he exercises it on decisions that most franchises leave up to the head coach. That’s usually not a great thing, but Elway is a uniquely qualified football mind, having achieved the highest level of success both on the field and in the front office. Still, to some top candidates, a meddlesome front office czar is enough of a turnoff to trump the allure of this team’s elite defense. Elway would be wise to look for his next Gary Kubiak and go with an offensive guy, preferably one who values the running game like Panthers OC Mike Shula. —Andy Benoit

Detroit Lions

STATUS: Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that the Lions are expected to fire Jim Caldwell.

THE LATEST

Rumblings have held for a few weeks that Caldwell would be in trouble if he missed the playoffs. I’d expect Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to be a consideration if Caldwell gets whacked, with the possibility that Jim Bob Cooter and the offensive staff stay. —Albert Breer

CANDIDATES TO WATCH

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is reportedly at the top of their list. The question is: Who would Patricia bring as his offensive coordinator? That was one concern teams had last season when Patricia was passed over for head coaching jobs. —Andy Benoit

Houston Texans

STATUS: Bill O’Brien’s contract expires after 2018, and there are reports that he and GM Rick Smith are at odds. In a statement released Sunday, Smith said he is taking an extended leave of absence from the team while is wife is treated for cancer.

THE LATEST

Coach Bill O'Brien meets with ownership to discuss the future of the franchise tomorrow. If he is to stay, I'd expect a new personnel chief to come in. —Albert Breer

Simply, a reckoning is coming here. I’d be floored if O’Brien even considered signing an extension without changes to the way the football operation is aligned, and 2018 is a contract year for him. That would create a decision point for ownership—go forward for a year with a coach that would be the No. 1 guy on the market if free, or cut the cord now and move forward with GM Rick Smith. —Albert Breer

Indianapolis Colts

STATUS: The Colts have reportedly fired Chuck Pagano.

THE LATEST

Chuck Pagano addressed the team, per those there, in a way that felt to everyone like farewell. Told the players that he loved them for fighting today, and that he'd never forget the group. —Albert Breer

CANDIDATES TO WATCH

If Andrew Luck is healthy, this is the most attractive job opening. Given what Luck’s body has recently gone through, Ballard might be inclined to find a coach who will install a passing game that’s both complex and quick-timed. That’s an unusual combination, but there’s a certain quarterback in New England who has mastered it. The Colts could go hard after Josh McDaniels. —Andy Benoit

Two of GM Chris Ballard’s ex-Chief co-workers, special teams coordinator Dave Toub and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, have been connected to this one, and there are whispers that Indy could make a run at Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. —Albert Breer

New York Giants

STATUS: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is the favorite for the vacant head-coaching position.

THE LATEST

I’d expect both Patriot coordinators to be considered. —Albert Breer

CANDIDATES TO WATCH

New GM Dave Gettleman is 66 and might not be interested in a long-term rebuilding effort. Jim Schwartz represents a candidate with prior experience, and one who will likely update—but not rewrite—the offensive and defensive playbooks. All the better that he happens to currently work for a division rival. —Andy Benoit

New York Jets

STATUS: The Jets have signed head coach Todd Bowles and GM Mike Maccagnan to contract extensions through 2020.

Oakland Raiders

STATUS: Jack Del Rio says he has been fired, and numerous reports have linked the Raiders to Jon Gruden.

THE LATEST

Jack Del Rio was under contract through 2020, and a big question was whether or not Mark Davis would be willing to eat three years on a contract. Now, all eyes turn to Jon Gruden, with whom Davis has had a long-standing fascination. —Albert Breer

Seattle Seahawks

STATUS: Pete Carroll could consider retirement.

THE LATEST

Crazy? Maybe. But with the future of several big defensive stars in question, and a possible overhaul of the roster coming, could Carroll, 66, retire to southern California? It’s not the wildest idea out there. —Albert Breer

Tampa Bay Bucs

STATUS: The Bucs are expected to retain Dirk Koetter.

Washington

STATUS: Jay Gruden is expected to be retained.

