Master technician Bill Belichick is pulling out all the stops to make sure the 5–10 Jets, led by a quarterback completing fewer than half of his passes, don’t pick up their second road win of the season.

It will be pretty cold in New England for Sunday afternoon’s kickoff (with wind chills around zero), and Belichick doesn’t want the Jets to forget it.

A source with the Patriots tells me Bill Belichick ordered the field crew to place these thermometers inside the Jets tunnel so New York is reminded how cold it is. Mental warfare. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/I7IwcZQZXf — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 31, 2017

Belichick, though? This is beach weather for him. He came out for pregame warmups dressed like it was a preseason game in August.

It’s 10 degrees out and Bill Belichick just walked onto the field in shorts and a t-shirt pic.twitter.com/wH4oHOAsZt — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 31, 2017

The forecast calls for a kickoff temperature of 13 degrees, which would be just a touch warmer than the coldest Patriots home game ever—12.4 degrees on Dec. 24 1989 against the Rams. Sure, that’s cold, but this is also the 50th anniversary of the Ice Bowl, which was played in -15 degree weather with a wind chill of -48.

UPDATE: So much for the tough guy act. Belichick wore about a dozen layers once the game actually started.