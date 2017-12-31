The Ravens needed a win over the Bengals at home in Week 17 to punch their playoff ticket but some last-minute heroics from Andy Dalton ended their season.

Cincinnati faced a fourth-and-12 from near midfield with just 44 seconds to play and it looked like Baltimore had a pretty good chance to play postseason football. But it wasn’t to be. Dalton found Tyler Boyd deep down the right side of the field and he sped through the Baltimore defense all the way to the end zone.

Bills fans/Bengals bettors stand up! Andy Dalton to Tyler Boyd 49 yards to take the lead! pic.twitter.com/ROJfqX5OGI — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 1, 2018

Baltimore had one last chance with the ball but came up short of the sticks on fourth down on a pass from Joe Flacco to Benjamin Watson.

By virtue of the Ravens’ loss, the Bills claimed the final AFC playoff spot and will be playing in the postseason for the first time since 1999.