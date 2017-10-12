Philadelphia is a sports town through thick and thin. And even though their beloved Eagles have never won a Super Bowl, fans are never shy to cheer for their team.

In 1960, Charles Borrelli and Roger Courtland took their fandom to the next level and created the "Eagles' Victory Song." The song lost its popularity in the early 1990s and in an attempt to bring it back, Eagles management changed its musical key and renamed it "Fly, Eagles Fly." They planned to reintroduce it in the 1998 season, but the team played so poorly that they decided to wait. The next season, the Birds were successful and the song was played after every score, which is still tradition today.

The next time Carson Wentz throws a touchdown, make sure you know this song to cheer on the Eagles on their road to the Super Bowl.

Fly Eagles Fly! On the road to victory! Fly Eagles Fly! Score a touchdown! 1, 2, 3! Hit'em low! Hit'em high! And watch our Eagles Fly! On the road to victory!

Here's what the song sounds like.

And here's what it sounds like in the stadium.

Eagles fans close the song by chanting, "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!"