NFL

NFL Color Rush Uniforms 2017

2:20 | NFL
NFL Teams Have an Offensive Line Problem
Chris Chavez
3 hours ago

The NFL has brought back its famous Color Rush uniforms for the 2017-18 season with the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals kicking off on Thursday night. 

Last year was the first year in which every team had its own Color Rush uniform. Nine teams ended up not wearing the uniforms. 

The Bengals and Texans will kick off Thursday Night Football this week. Here's what their color rush jerseys look like. 

The Thursday Night Football schedule can be found below:

Sept 7: Chiefs at Patriots

Sept. 14: Texans at Bengals

Sept. 21: Rams at 49ers

Sept. 28: Bears at Packers

Oct. 5: Patriots at Buccaneers

Oct. 12: Eagles at Panthers

Oct. 19: Chiefs at Raiders

Oct. 26: Dolphins at Ravens

Nov. 2: Bills at Jets

Nov. 9: Seahawks at Cardinals

Nov. 16: Titans at Steelers

Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving): Giants at Redskins

Nov. 30: Redskins at Cowboys

Dec. 7: Saints at Falcons

Dec. 14: Broncos at Colts

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters