The NFL has brought back its famous Color Rush uniforms for the 2017-18 season with the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals kicking off on Thursday night.

Last year was the first year in which every team had its own Color Rush uniform. Nine teams ended up not wearing the uniforms.

The Bengals and Texans will kick off Thursday Night Football this week. Here's what their color rush jerseys look like.

The Thursday Night Football schedule can be found below:

Sept 7: Chiefs at Patriots

Sept. 14: Texans at Bengals

Sept. 21: Rams at 49ers

Sept. 28: Bears at Packers

Oct. 5: Patriots at Buccaneers

Oct. 12: Eagles at Panthers

Oct. 19: Chiefs at Raiders

Oct. 26: Dolphins at Ravens

Nov. 2: Bills at Jets

Nov. 9: Seahawks at Cardinals

Nov. 16: Titans at Steelers

Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving): Giants at Redskins

Nov. 30: Redskins at Cowboys

Dec. 7: Saints at Falcons

Dec. 14: Broncos at Colts