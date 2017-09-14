NFL Color Rush Uniforms 2017
The NFL has brought back its famous Color Rush uniforms for the 2017-18 season with the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals kicking off on Thursday night.
Last year was the first year in which every team had its own Color Rush uniform. Nine teams ended up not wearing the uniforms.
The Bengals and Texans will kick off Thursday Night Football this week. Here's what their color rush jerseys look like.
Ready for #Texans Color Rush this Thursday?— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 12, 2017
Score your limited edition Color Rush jersey while you can!
🤘: https://t.co/McmhADW6tY pic.twitter.com/IvVfZp6hLT
We’ll be looking 🔥 🔥 🔥 for Thursday Night Football 😎 #TNF #ColorRush#WhoDey pic.twitter.com/WvrmUJ39DN— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2016
The Thursday Night Football schedule can be found below:
Sept 7: Chiefs at Patriots
Sept. 14: Texans at Bengals
Sept. 21: Rams at 49ers
Sept. 28: Bears at Packers
Oct. 5: Patriots at Buccaneers
Oct. 12: Eagles at Panthers
Oct. 19: Chiefs at Raiders
Oct. 26: Dolphins at Ravens
Nov. 2: Bills at Jets
Nov. 9: Seahawks at Cardinals
Nov. 16: Titans at Steelers
Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving): Giants at Redskins
Nov. 30: Redskins at Cowboys
Dec. 7: Saints at Falcons
Dec. 14: Broncos at Colts