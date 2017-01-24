Classic Buffalo Wings

Here, classic buffalo wings are amped up with extra garlic and hot sauce.

January 24, 2017

Recipe from Food and Wine

Total time Yield
45 minutes Serves 4

 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup Frank’s RedHot Sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 pound chicken wings, split
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour, for dredging
  • Vegetable oil (or other high flashpoint oil), for frying

Directions

    1. Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Melt the butter and stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the garlic is lightly browned.

    2. Stir in the hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Reduce heat to low and simmer the sauce for about 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened. Set aside.

    3. Rinse the chicken wings and pat them dry. Generously season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Dredge the wings in flour, shaking off any excess flour, and set aside.

    4. In a large saucepan or deep fryer, heat the oil to about 375 degrees. Fry the chicken wings in small batches until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Shake off any excess oil and place on paper towels to drain. Continue frying the chicken in batches until all of the wings are cooked.

    5. Toss the chicken wings with the buffalo sauce and serve warm.

