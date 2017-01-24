Kimchi-Glazed Chicken Wings

1. Make the glaze: In a blender, combine the kimchi, sugar, miso and fish sauce with 1/2 cup of water and puree until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat for about 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the chile peppers and the lime juice.

2. Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a rack over a baking sheet.

3. Make the wings: In a large bowl, combine the chicken wings, the oil, 1/4 cup of the glaze and season with salt and pepper; toss to evenly coat. Arrange the wings on the prepared rack and roast for 15 minutes. Glaze the wings with 1/4 cup of the glaze and roast for 15 minutes. Repeat one more time with 1/4 cup of the glaze and roast for 15 minutes longer, until the wings are caramelized and cooked through. Transfer the wings to a serving platter and baste with some more of the glaze. Garnish with cilantro and scallions and serve with lime wedges.