Spice up your Super Bowl party with these addicting salty-sweet kimchi-glazed chicken wings
Recipe from Food and Wine
Spice up your Super Bowl party with these addicting salty-sweet kimchi-glazed chicken wings. The spicy glaze comes together in no time, yet packs a wollop of flavor. Not only is it great on wings, it's also delicious on anything you're throwing on the grill. Use it as a marinade for steak, baste it on burgers and hot dogs, or spice up grilled veggies.
|Total time
|Yield
|1 hour, 20 mins
|4 servings
Ingredients
Glaze
- 1 cup chopped napa cabbage kimchi
- 2 tbsp. turbinado sugar
- 1 tbsp. white miso
- 1 tbsp. fish sauce
- 3 Thai chile or arbol chile peppers, minced
- 6 tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
Wings
- 12 whole chicken wings (3 lbs.)
- 2 tbsp. canola oil
- Kosher salt and pepper
- Cilantro leaves and thinly sliced scallions, for garnish
Directions
1. Make the glaze: In a blender, combine the kimchi, sugar, miso and fish sauce with 1/2 cup of water and puree until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat for about 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the chile peppers and the lime juice.
2. Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a rack over a baking sheet.
3. Make the wings: In a large bowl, combine the chicken wings, the oil, 1/4 cup of the glaze and season with salt and pepper; toss to evenly coat. Arrange the wings on the prepared rack and roast for 15 minutes. Glaze the wings with 1/4 cup of the glaze and roast for 15 minutes. Repeat one more time with 1/4 cup of the glaze and roast for 15 minutes longer, until the wings are caramelized and cooked through. Transfer the wings to a serving platter and baste with some more of the glaze. Garnish with cilantro and scallions and serve with lime wedges.