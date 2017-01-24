Sesame-Soy Nut and Pretzel Mix

1. Preheat oven to 250°F.

2. Combine the first 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Combine canola oil and next 5 ingredients (through red pepper), stirring with a whisk. Drizzle oil mixture over pretzel mixture; toss to coat. Add popcorn; toss.

3. Spread popcorn mixture in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring once after 15 minutes. Cool.