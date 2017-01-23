Sticky Asian Chicken Wings

1. Preheat broiler with rack 6 inches from heat.

2. Coat a large foil-lined baking sheet with cooking spray. Combine chicken and 1 tablespoon oil on prepared pan; toss to coat. Broil 13 minutes; turn chicken over, and broil 3 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine honey, stock, soy sauce, vinegar, sambal, ginger, garlic, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil; cook 13 minutes or until syrupy and reduced to about 2/3 cup, stirring frequently. Brush chicken with 3 tablespoons honey mixture, and return to broiler; broil 2 minutes or until lightly charred. Place chicken in a large bowl; drizzle with remaining honey mixture, and toss to coat. Sprinkle chicken evenly with cilantro and peanuts.