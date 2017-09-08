NFL

Thursday Night Football Schedule 2017: List of Games, Dates

2:19 | NFL
Alex Smith steps up with Patrick Mahomes on his heels
Stanley Kay
Friday September 8th, 2017

The NFL is upon us once again, which means that we're due for a fresh slate of Thursday Night Football games. Feel the excitement. 

The season kicked off with a Thursday night game between the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots and Chiefs. Kansas City upset New England in Foxborough, 42-27. 

Here's a look at this season's complete Thursday Night Football schedule. 

Week 1 (Sept. 7): Chiefs 42, Patriots 27

Week 2 (Sept. 14): Texas at Bengals

Week 3 (Sept. 21): Rams at 49ers

Week 4 (Sept. 28): Bears at Packers

Week 5 (Oct. 5): Patriots at Buccaneers

Week 6 (Oct. 12): Eagles at Panthers

Week 7 (Oct. 19): Chiefs at Raiders

Week 8 (Oct. 26): Dolphins at Ravens

Week 9 (Nov. 2): Bills at Jets

Week 10 (Nov. 9): Seahawks at Cardinals

Week 11 (Nov. 16): Titans at Steelers

Week 12 (Nov. 23, Thanksgiving): Giants at Redskins 

Week 13 (Nov. 30): Redskins at Cowboys

Week 14 (Dec. 7): Saints at Falcons

Week 15 (Dec. 14): Broncos at Colts

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters