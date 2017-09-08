Thursday Night Football Schedule 2017: List of Games, Dates
The NFL is upon us once again, which means that we're due for a fresh slate of Thursday Night Football games. Feel the excitement.
The season kicked off with a Thursday night game between the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots and Chiefs. Kansas City upset New England in Foxborough, 42-27.
Here's a look at this season's complete Thursday Night Football schedule.
Week 1 (Sept. 7): Chiefs 42, Patriots 27
Week 2 (Sept. 14): Texas at Bengals
Week 3 (Sept. 21): Rams at 49ers
Week 4 (Sept. 28): Bears at Packers
Week 5 (Oct. 5): Patriots at Buccaneers
Week 6 (Oct. 12): Eagles at Panthers
Week 7 (Oct. 19): Chiefs at Raiders
Week 8 (Oct. 26): Dolphins at Ravens
Week 9 (Nov. 2): Bills at Jets
Week 10 (Nov. 9): Seahawks at Cardinals
Week 11 (Nov. 16): Titans at Steelers
Week 12 (Nov. 23, Thanksgiving): Giants at Redskins
Week 13 (Nov. 30): Redskins at Cowboys
Week 14 (Dec. 7): Saints at Falcons
Week 15 (Dec. 14): Broncos at Colts