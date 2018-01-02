Carson Palmer Retires After 15 Seasons

The number one pick in the 2013 draft played for the Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 02, 2018

Carson Palmer released a letter announcing his retirement from football on Tuesday. He played 15 seasons in the NFL and has been with the Cardinals for the past five years. 

"For 15 years I have been lucky enough to play quarterback in the NFL and it has been the most incredible experience of my life," the letter reads. "There wasn't one second that I took it for granted or failed to appreciate what a tremendous privilege it is. 

"When I entered the league, I was a 23-year old kid. I'm leading it as a 38-year old husband and father of four with memories and experiences that I will treasure for the rest of my life."

Palmer, 38, won the Heisman Trophy at USC for the 2002 season and was subsequently selected first overall by the Bengals. He spent eight years in Cincinnati and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2005 and 2006. 

He then spent two years with the Raiders before moving to the Cardinals, where he reached the playoffs in 2014 and 2015. He was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2015. His 2017 season was cut short by a broken left arm, which he suffered in a 33-0 loss to the Rams in Week 7. 

For his career, Palmer finishes with 46,247 passing yards, 294 passing touchdowns and 187 interceptions. 

Palmer's retirement comes just two days after the Cardinals' head coach Bruce Arians called it a career after Arizona beat the Seahawks to finish 8-8 on the season. 

The other two quarterbacks on the Cardinals roster this season were Blaine Gabbert and Drew Stanton, and it's likely the Arizona will look for Palmer's free agency or in the draft. 

