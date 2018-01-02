This week's podcast takes a Black Monday theme, as check in on a couple job openings in Oakland and Green Bay. I spoke to Chris Simms—drafted by Tampa Bay to play quarterback for Jon Gruden’s Bucs in 2003– on what Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is in for if Gruden takes the Raider coaching job. I also spoke to Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Packers beat man Tom Silverstein on the departure of GM Ted Thompson.

Simms talks about what kind of coach Gruden would be after nine years out of coaching, on what he would say to a Raiders’ player about what Gruden will be like as coach, and on the toughest race for MVP he can recall. Silverstein explains the consequences of naming Ted Thompson's successor, on how Thompson should be remembered by Packer fans, and on the enormity of this offseason for the franchise.