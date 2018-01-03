Jon Gruden: 'Good Chance' He Will Coach Raiders if Offered Job

Jon Gruden says he would take the Oakland Raiders job if offered.

January 03, 2018

ESPN NFL analyst Jon Gruden says he has spoken with owner Mark Davis about the vacant Oakland Raiders job and adds there is a "good chance" he will take the job if it is offered to him.

Gruden spoke to ESPN Radio on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of him leaving the Monday Night Football booth.

“They’re still, I believe, going through the interview process,” Gruden said, “When he knows, I think we’ll all know.”

Gruden denied reports of any impending deal with the Raiders coming with an ownership stake in the team.

“No validity to that, none, zero," Gruden said to that ownership rumors.

Gruden, 54, has not coached since being fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2008 season. He led the team to three playoff appearances and the Super Bowl title in his first season with the team in 2002.

Gruden says he misses the "peaks and valleys" that go along with the football season.

If hired, Gruden would replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired on Sunday after three seasons and a 25–23 record with the team.

