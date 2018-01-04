Where is the 2018 Super Bowl?

Location and date for the 2018 Super Bowl.

By Jeremy Woo
January 04, 2018

The 2018 Super Bowl (LII) will be held in Minneapolis, as the Vikings play host to the NFL’s 52nd annual title game.

The game is set for Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by NBC.

Which teams will play in the game? Well, the tournament starts this weekend, with the AFC and NFC Wild Card Games.

Before the season, Sports Illustrated predicted Patriots 31, Packers 27.

The New England Patriots are the odds on favorite to win their sixth Lombardi trophy after earning the top seed in the AFC, while the Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

