Report: Raiders Giving Jon Gruden Contract Worth Around $100 Million Over 10 Years

The Raiders will reportedly officially announce Gruden's hiring at a press conference on Tuesday. 

By Stanley Kay
January 05, 2018

The Raiders will officially announce the hiring of Jon Gruden at a press conference on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported

Gruden's contract will be worth around $100 million over 10 years, according to Schefter

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that a good deal of Gruden's staff is already in place, though Reggie McKenzie will remain the team's general manager. Greg Olson will be Oakland's offensive coordinator, Paul Guenther will be defensive coordinator and Rich Bisaccia will coach special teams, La Canfora reports

Gruden last coached in the NFL in 2008 with the Buccaneers, whom he led to a Super Bowl title in 2002. He coached the Raiders for four seasons from 1998–2001. His last game with Oakland was the infamous "Tuck Rule" game during the 2002 playoffs that helped launch the Patriots dynasty. 

Gruden has served as ESPN's color commentator on Monday Night Football broadcasts since 2009. His last broadcast for ESPN will be this weekend's wild card game between the Titans and Bills. 

The Raiders entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations, but the team finished the year 6–10 after reaching the playoffs in 2016. 

