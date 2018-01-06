With Patrick Mahomes waiting in the wings as the quarterback of the future, the Chiefs are open to trading Alex Smith during the upcoming offseason, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, Kansas City won't actively seek out trade partners but will listen to offers. Potential suitors for the 33-year-old include the Broncos, Jaguars, Jets and Cardinals, among others.

Smith, the number one overall pick in 2004, had arguably the best season of his career in 2017 in leading the Chiefs to a 10-6 record and their second straight AFC West title. He threw for 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions, and his 104.7 passer rating was the league's best. He is set to make $17 million next season.

The Chiefs drafted Mahomes tenth overall in the 2017 draft, and the rookie's physical tools have reportedly impressed the Chiefs' decision makers. In his lone start of the season, Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and one interception in a 27-24 win over the Broncos.