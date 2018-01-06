Report: Chiefs Open to Trading Alex Smith After Season

Smith could have a number of suitors, including the Broncos, Jets and Jaguars. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 06, 2018

With Patrick Mahomes waiting in the wings as the quarterback of the future, the Chiefs are open to trading Alex Smith during the upcoming offseason, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

According to Rapoport, Kansas City won't actively seek out trade partners but will listen to offers. Potential suitors for the 33-year-old include the Broncos, Jaguars, Jets and Cardinals, among others. 

Smith, the number one overall pick in 2004, had arguably the best season of his career in 2017 in leading the Chiefs to a 10-6 record and their second straight AFC West title. He threw for 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions, and his 104.7 passer rating was the league's best. He is set to make $17 million next season.

The Chiefs drafted Mahomes tenth overall in the 2017 draft, and the rookie's physical tools have reportedly impressed the Chiefs' decision makers. In his lone start of the season, Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and one interception in a 27-24 win over the Broncos. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters