Pink to Perform Super Bowl LII National Anthem

Country singer Luke Bryan sang the national anthem last year at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 08, 2018

Pink will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII, reports NFL.com's Dan Hanzus. 

Justin Timberlake will take the stage at halftime this year. He performed at Super Bowl XXVIII in Houston in 2004, when he infamously pulled part of Janet Jackson's costume off, revealing her breast on national television and causing a major controversy. 

Lady Gaga performed at last year's Super Bowl halftime show after Adele revealed that she turned down the offer. Lady Gaga sang the national anthem the year before her halftime show so perhaps Pink will make an appearance next year too. 

Super Bowl LII will be Feb. 4.

