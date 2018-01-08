Pink will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LII, reports NFL.com's Dan Hanzus.

Justin Timberlake will take the stage at halftime this year. He performed at Super Bowl XXVIII in Houston in 2004, when he infamously pulled part of Janet Jackson's costume off, revealing her breast on national television and causing a major controversy.

Country singer Luke Bryan sang the national anthem last year at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Lady Gaga performed at last year's Super Bowl halftime show after Adele revealed that she turned down the offer. Lady Gaga sang the national anthem the year before her halftime show so perhaps Pink will make an appearance next year too.

Super Bowl LII will be Feb. 4.