Justin Timberlake confirmed that he will perform during the Super Bowl LII halftime show before Sunday night's game between the Patriots and Falcons.

It was reported in September that Timberlake was finalizing a contract to perform at the game that will take place on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Timberlake performed at Super Bowl XXVIII in Houston in 2004, when he infamously pulled part of Janet Jackson's costume off, revealing her breast on national television and causing a major controversy.

​The wardrobe malfunction seen around the world caused the Federal Communications Commission to issue a five-second delay during all live performances on television.

Jay-Z reportedly turned down headlining his own Super Bowl halftime show. Beyonce, his wife, performed at Super Bowl XLVII and Super Bowl 50.

Lady Gaga performed at last year's Super Bowl halftime show after Adele revealed that she turned down the offer.