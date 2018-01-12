49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested for marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Friday, reports AL.com.

He was arrested and charged with second degree possession of marijuana, according to AL.com.

Foster played at Alabama, and just finished his rookie season in San Francisco.

He started all 10 games he played this season and recorded 72 tackles.

Foster was the 31st pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He had a positive drug test at the combine after a sample came diluted. Foster said he was sick prior to the combine and was on medication and staying hydrated.