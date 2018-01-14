Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters that he plans to return for the 2018 season after Sunday's 45–42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round playoff game at Heinz Field.

Last year, he told reporters that he was contemplating retirement and did not announce his return until April. On Sunday, he said that he felt like he let down some of his fans and looks forward to coming back next year.

"I don't know about contracts and who is coming back but I know the guys up front are and that makes it good for me," Roethlisberger said. "So, I look forward to next year with those guys."

Ben Roethlisberger says he'll be back next season pic.twitter.com/8gAGEpCOzv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 14, 2018

Roethlisberger turns 36 years old in March. He has played all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Steelers. His contract with Pittsburgh runs through 2019 and he is slated to earn about $23.2 million each of the next seasons.

Roethlisberger finished Sunday's loss with 469 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

The Jaguars will play the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game next week at Gillette Stadium.