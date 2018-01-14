One week ago, defensive end Calais Campbell may have accidentally predicted the Jacksonville Jaguars 45–42 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.

In a video by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Campbell made the comment after the Jaguars' win over the Bills in the AFC Wild Card game.

"We try to win any way we can," Campbell said. "One play at a time and execute but I'll take it 2–0 if it comes that way or 45–42, if it comes that way. As long as we win, I'm happy."

Watch the clip below:

Nobody saw a 45-42 #Jaguars win over the #Steelers. Nobody ... except Calais Campbell, who reminded me what he told me after last week’s game. This is so weird @Campbell93 pic.twitter.com/QifCN5AuSc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2018

The Jaguars will play the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game next week.