Jalen Ramsey is already looking past the New England Patriots and assuring the Jacksonville Jaguars that they will win their first-ever Super Bowl title.

The Jaguars held a rally at EverBank Field on Sunday night to welcome the Jaguars back from their 45–42 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round. Ramey took the mic and spoke directly to the fans.

"I ain't got too much to say, but y'all make sure you bring that same energy out here next week and the week after," Ramsey said. "We're going to the Super Bowl and we're going to win that b----. We're going to win that b----."

The Jaguars are one of four NFL teams that have never played in a Super Bowl.

The AFC Championship game will be played next Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.