Report: Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia 'Likely' To Be Named Lions Next Coach

Matt Patricia has been the Patriots defensive coordinator for the last six seasons.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2018

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will "likely" become the Lions next coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Patricia, 43, has been the Patriots defensive coordinator for the last six seasons. During that time New England's defense never finished worse than 10th in the league in points allowed despite being in the top-10 in yards allowed only twice.

The Lions fired former coach Jim Caldwell after going 36-28 over four seasons with Detroit. The Lions went 9-7 each of the last two years and made the playoffs twice under Caldwell.

With the Patriots still in the playoffs the deal cannot be put into place yet, but according to Schefter, many around the NFL expect the deal to get finished eventually.

• Matt Patricia: Belichick’s Protege Through the Eyes of a Patriots Player

The Patriots defeated the Titans 35-14 to open their postseason. New England will host either the Steelers or Jaguars in the AFC Championship game next week.

