The novelty latex dog masks donned by two Eagles players after their upset win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional round game are sold out on Amazon, according to Philly.com.

Following the victory, Eagles defensive end Chris Long and offensive tackle Lane Johnson were spotted interacting with fans and teammates while donning the German Shepard masks, representative of the team embracing the underdog narrative.

"Me and Chris were talking [at lunch], and everybody's calling us underdogs, so hey, let's go get us a dog mask," Johnson said after the game.

Johnson attributed the idea behind the masks to Long and said they purchased the masks on Amazon for $10.99.

Here's how the #1 seed @Eagles felt about being the underdog today: pic.twitter.com/hPHljT9f79 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 14, 2018

Unfortunately, for fans looking to get in on the fun, Amazon shows that the masks are no longer available at that price. Fans that wish to purchase the now popular masks will have to buy them for $39.99.

The Eagles said after the game that stadium security will permit fans to wear dog masks during the game, though the team advised fans to remove the masks ahead of the venue's security checkpoint.

Doggone it, you better believe dog masks will be allowed at @LFFStadium this weekend. Just make sure to take them off when you go through security.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0REb840ME7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2018

After second-year quarterback and MVP candidate Carson Wentz tore his ACL in December, Philadelphia went from Super Bowl contender to an afterthought in their odds to make the title game.

Philadelphia entered Saturday's contest as three-point underdogs despite owning the league's best record at 13-3. It marked the first time in NFL history that a No. 1 seed was not favored in its first postseason game. They would go on to defeat the Falcons 15-10.

"The guys are gonna motivate themselves based on what they've heard for the last month," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "It really doesn't matter what you guys talk about, because [our] locker room is united."

The Eagles host the Vikings for the NFC championship game as three-point underdogs at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.