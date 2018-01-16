This CFL Player Has Now Been Signed By Every Team in the League

No joke. Kevin Glenn has really been on every team in the league. 

By Dan Gartland
January 16, 2018

There have been plenty of well-traveled journeymen in American sports. Octavio Dotel played for 13 MLB teams, four NBA players have suited up for 12 teams each, Mike Sillinger had stints with 12 NHL teams and J.T. O’Sullivan was a part of 11 NFL teams. But none of them have done what CFL quarterback Kevin Glenn just did. 

Glenn, 38, signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday, making them his ninth CFL franchise. Fewer than the guys listed above, yes, but here’s the thing: the CFL only has nine teams!

“I always joked about signing with the Eskimos for just one day so I could say I was with every team. But it became serious. To get the opportunity to come in and actually suit up and play, makes it a whole lot better,” Glenn told the Edmonton Sun

Unlike the players above, who actually played at least one game for each of those teams, Glenn has only suited up for six of the nine. He was actually a member of the Toronto Argonauts for less than a day and spent only a few months in the winter of 2014 on the roster of the expansion Ottawa Redblacks. 

Glenn, 38, has been playing in the CFL long enough that there were only eight teams when he was a rookie in 2001. Ottawa has been awarded two expansion franchises in that time, though the Renegades ceased play in 2006. 

Glenn, a Detroit native who still lives there, played his college football at Illinois State. He was a CFL all-star in 2007 and led the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a playoff berth as the starting quarterback this season. 

