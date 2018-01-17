The Steelers will likely not retain offensive coordinator Todd Haley, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Haley's contract is up and the Steelers will reportedly let him pursue other opportunities.

Haley, 50, has been the Steelers' offensive coordinator for the past six seasons, and under his tenure the Steelers have been one of the league's best offenses. But this year's unit was a bit of a disappointment—despite having arguably the most talented offense in the the NFL, Pittsburgh ranked eighth in points per game and just 20th in rushing offense this season. But the Steelers did finish third in total yards, and the offense wasn't to blame in last week's 45-42 upset loss to the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

Speculation that Haley would not be retained gained steam after the loss to the Jaguars when coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't confirm that Haley would return in the same role. Haley has said that he's open to head coaching opportunities, but he hasn't been mentioned as a serious candidate for any of the still-vacant jobs. Still, Haley's tenure as the architect of a Steelers offense that has been terrific in years past means he'll likely get another chance as an offensive coordinator somewhere else.

Before Haley came to Pittsburgh, he was the head coach of the Chiefs for three seasons, posting a 19-26 record. He also served as the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals from 2007-08.