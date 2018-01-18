The key to stopping the Patriots from going to back-to-back Super Bowls might just be a folder of notes put together by the first-grade class at The Bolles School in Jacksonville.

The young students sent Jaguars coach Doug Marrone pages of advice on how to dethrone the defending champions Thursday, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

"I've got to get through this," Marrone told reporters. "This is from the Bolles first grade and this has the answers that maybe I'm looking for, maybe how we can stop the Patriots."

Marrone added the team is "taking as much advice as we can because we need it."

So some first graders from a Jacksonville school have some advice for the Jaguars on Sunday... pic.twitter.com/SWDOXIaWpq — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) January 18, 2018

What if this folder labeled "Dear Jags, Want to beat the Patriots? Here's how......... Advice from your #1 fans in Bolles First Grade!!" actually does have the answers on how to slow down Bill Belichick and Tom Brady?

Think about what types of exotic blitzes a first-grader would scheme up. Or the the amount of trick plays they might have designed.

It would be shocking if there isn't at least one fake punt in that folder and it's hard to believe Belichick would be ready for the types of plays a six-year-old would imagine.

Marrone might get better advice from Jaguars vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, who was 4-4 in the playoffs as the Jaguars coach and beat Belichick in two Super Bowls.

But who is to say these kids didn't create a game plan that will knock Brady off his game? Never underestimate the youth.