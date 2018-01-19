Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested early Friday morning in Florida and is facing nine charges, the Broward (Fla.) County Sherriff's Office confirmed to the New York Daily News.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN's Rich Cimini, a car Anderson was driving was clocked as 105 mph in a 45 mph zone, and he also ran multiple red lights. After he was pulled over, Anderson apparently threatened to sexually assault the officer's wife.

The arrest happened in Sunrise, Fla. and the nine charges he faces are: resisting an officer/obstruction without violence; harm to a public servant or family; fleeing/eluding while lights/siren active; reckless driving; failure to drive in a single lane; two counts of disobeying/avoiding a red light; speeding; and turning without a signal.

The Jets are aware of the arrest, per Cimini.

Anderson had a breakout sophomore season in 2017, posting team-highs in receiving yards (941) and receiving touchdowns (7). He was signed by New York as an undrafted free agent out of Temple.

Anderson was also arrested on a felony charge of resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of police last year after an altercation at a concert in Miami. He is set to appear in court for a trial hearing in March.