Watch: Eagles Fans Climb Street Poles Covered In Crisco To Celebrate Super Bowl Appearance

Philadelphia Eagles fans can not be stopped from climbing street poles.

By Chris Chavez
January 21, 2018

Police tried to keep Philadelphia Eagles fans off street poles in the city by slathering them up with cans of Crisco but some fans still decided to take it upon themselves to attempt to climb.

Officers were seen applying the Crisco on the poles more than four hours before the game. The local police department also tried to take this precaution when the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series in 2008 but fans still found their way up the lampposts. Philadelphia is the home to an annual Grease Pole Climbing Competition.

Watch the Eagles fans attempt to celebrate by climbing poles below:

The Eagles won the NFC Championship with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. They will play the New England Patriots in their first Super Bowl since 2004. 

