Police tried to keep Philadelphia Eagles fans off street poles in the city by slathering them up with cans of Crisco but some fans still decided to take it upon themselves to attempt to climb.

Officers were seen applying the Crisco on the poles more than four hours before the game. The local police department also tried to take this precaution when the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series in 2008 but fans still found their way up the lampposts. Philadelphia is the home to an annual Grease Pole Climbing Competition.

Watch the Eagles fans attempt to celebrate by climbing poles below:

Who are we kidding, obviously the grease doesn't stop eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/GhlNaZcw4j — Jessi Thorne (@JessiThorne) January 22, 2018

Clearly the Crisco wasn’t enough to keep this guy off the pole - Temple students are taking over North Broad as the EAGLES head to #SuperBowl52 pic.twitter.com/2JtXDd9ckq — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) January 22, 2018

They greased the mailbox. Police officers taking selfies with the crowd. Fireworks everywhere. Open container suspended. pic.twitter.com/JE4R0Igo2B — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) January 22, 2018

The biggest W of the night. Climbing that greased up pole pic.twitter.com/jRZ3Tm6Ew5 — Clay (@clayswert) January 22, 2018

The Eagles won the NFC Championship with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. They will play the New England Patriots in their first Super Bowl since 2004.