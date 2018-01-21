Violent Fight Breaks Out Between Fans and Police Before Eagles-Vikings, Bloodied Fan Arrested

One bloodied fan was arrested and riot police were summoned to break up the fight. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 21, 2018

One bloodied fan was arrested after a violent fight broke out in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial field before the NFC Championship Game between the Vikings and Eagles. 

NJ.com has pictures of the fan, who looks to be bleeding from a cut above his nose. 

Per NJ.com, riot police on horseback were summoned to break up the fight, which broke out around 3:15 p.m. ET, roughly three hours before kickoff. 

The fight was apparently between Eagles fans and the police, and it doesn't appear that any Vikings fans were involved. 

Philly sports fans have a reputation for being passionate, and tensions are apparently very high with a Super Bowl berth in sight. 

