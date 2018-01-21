Eagles vs. Patriots History: All-Time Head-to-Head Results

How do the Eagles and Patriots stack up against each other? 

By Chris Chavez
January 21, 2018

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have played each other 13 times in NFL history dating back to 1973. The Eagles lead the all-time head-to-head series 7–6.

The first game was played at Veterans Stadium on Nov. 4, 1973 with the Eagles winning 24–23. The Eagles and Patriots last played each other on Dec. 6, 2015 with Philadelphia winning 35–28 at Gillette Stadium.

The two teams met in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 with the Patriots winning 24–21. It marked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's third career Super Bowl win. 

Below is a rundown of all the Eagles and Patriots results, according to the Football Database.

Nov. 4, 1973 – Eagles 24, Patriots 23 at Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)

Nov. 27, 1977 – Patriots 14, Eagles 6 at Schaefer Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Oct. 8, 1978 – Patriots, 24, Eagles 14 at Schaefer Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Sept. 13, 1981 – Eagles 13, Patriots 3 at Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)

Dec. 9, 1984 – Eagles 27, Patriots 17 at Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)

Nov. 29, 1987 – Eagles 34, Patriots 31 OT at Sullivan Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Nov. 4, 1990 – Eagles 48, Patriots 20 at Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)

Dec. 19, 1999 – Eagles 24, Patriots 9 at Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)

Sept. 14, 2003 – Patriots 31, Eagles 10 at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Feb. 6, 2005 – Patriots 24, Eagles 21 in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium (Jacksonville, FL)

Nov. 25, 2007 – Patriots 31, Eagles 28 at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Nov. 27, 2011 – Patriots 38, Eagles 20 at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Dec. 6, 2015 – Eagles 35, Patriots 28 at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

