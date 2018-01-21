Everything is clicking for the Eagles, who executed a flea-flicker to perfection for a 41-yard touchdown.
When you're hot, you're hot.
Nick Foles is hot as can be in the NFC Championship game, as Philly's backup quarterback has played magnificently as the Eagles have built a 31-7 advantage over the Vikings.
His second touchdown pass of the day was a perfect dime on a flea-flicker. He found Torrey Smith with a picture-perfect throw to the left pylon for a 41-yard touchdown.
🚨 @EAGLES FLEA FLICKER TD ALERT! 🚨#MINvsPHI #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/KOsyOgmqRO— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2018
Philadelphia is rocking as a Super Bowl berth against the big, bad Patriots looks like it's on its way.