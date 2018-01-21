When you're hot, you're hot.

Nick Foles is hot as can be in the NFC Championship game, as Philly's backup quarterback has played magnificently as the Eagles have built a 31-7 advantage over the Vikings.

His second touchdown pass of the day was a perfect dime on a flea-flicker. He found Torrey Smith with a picture-perfect throw to the left pylon for a 41-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia is rocking as a Super Bowl berth against the big, bad Patriots looks like it's on its way.