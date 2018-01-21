Best of The Philadelphia Police Scanner: Eagles Fans Celebrate NFC Championship Win

Things overhead on the police scanner in Philadelphia after the Eagles' NFC Championship win.

By Chris Chavez
January 21, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles fans got rowdy after the team won the NFC Championship with a 38–7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. 

Police took precautions by greasing up street poles with cans of Crisco at least four hours before the game. Fans still managed to get atop poles to take photos and celebrate.

The Eagles will play the New England Patriots in Philadelphia's first Super Bowl since 2004. The Eagles have never won a Super Bowl in franchise history.

Here are some of things overheard on the Philadelphia police scanner after the game:

• "Eagles celebrations have begun and large crowds are already forming."

• "We've got a guy climbing a light pole."

• "There's a guy running nude. He's carrying a green t-shirt and a pair of jeans."

• "Black male in cowboy hat throwing fireworks into the crowd."

• Police officers made a call for a strike force team. 

• "For the most part the crowd is boisterous but orderly complying by police commands"

• "Much larger crowd than we expected"

• "We're going to get people off the statue next"

• "He's standing on top of the bus stand"

• "Crowd is moving. Only three to four thousand people remaining."

• "We lost the intersection"

• There is a bus with NFL personnel that is stuck in traffic. "We have a crowd breaking out their windows"

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters