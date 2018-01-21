Super Bowl XXXIX Rematch: What Happened When the Eagles and Patriots Played in 2005

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Super Bowl LII, between the Eagles and Patriots, is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 21, 2018

The Patriots and Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. The matchup is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, which the two teams played in Jacksonville. 

The Patriots won that game 24-21, giving Brady and New England their third Super Bowl title in four seasons. 

The game was tied 7-7 at half and 14-14 after the third quarter before the Patriots scored 10 unanswered points to take a 24-14 lead. Donovan McNabb and the Eagles got the ball down 10 with 5:40 to go and managed a 13-play touchdown drive, but the offense used a full huddle for the entirety of the drive—reportedly because McNabb was dry-heaving. When they did finally score the touchdown, only 1:48 remained. The Patriots ran it three times which forced the Eagles to use all of their timeouts, and Philly got the ball back on their own four-yard line with just :46 remaining. They could not pull off a miraculous drive and New England had won it all. 

Brady went 23 of 33 for 236 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, but the MVP award went to Deion Branch, who had 11 catches for 133 yards. 

Paul McCartney performed the halftime show. 

Brady is the only player from either roster that will appear in both games, a testament to his remarkable longevity. 

