Eagles Coach Doug Pederson on His First Super Bowl Berth and Competing Against Bill Belichick

  • Pederson on his first Super Bowl and competing against Bill Belichick, how he kept the team moving in a good direction after the season-ending knee injury to quarterback Carson Wentz and how his game plan opened up the offense for quarterback Nick Foles in the NFC Championship Game
By Peter King
January 23, 2018

For this week's podcast, I spoke to Eagles coach Doug Pederson moments after his team's NFC title win, and Cleveland tackle Joe Thomas. Pederson talks about going to his first Super Bowl and competing against Bill Belichick, how he kept the team moving in a good direction after the season-ending knee injury to quarterback Carson Wentz and how his game plan opened up the offense for quarterback Nick Foles in the NFC Championship Game.

Joe Thomas describes the greatest college house (his) in University of Wisconsin history, whether he is going to return for a 12th season with the Browns in 2018, why the game is never over against Tom Brady, and on his surprise pick for Super Bowl 52. 

And finally, Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB reads her fascinating story on the relationship between the two power football coaches in this country, Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. 

