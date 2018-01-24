Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox says that he has never watched a Super Bowl game in his life.

Cox was asked whether he had any memories from growing up and watching the Super Bowl on television. He responded by saying, "Nah, man. You know, I don't really watch football."

"I don’t watch sports," Cox added. "Y’all know that.”

Media members wouldn't let him off the hook easily and pressed him on it. Cox stuck to his story that he does not watch sports and he tells reporters that all the time.

Watch Cox address the media below:

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox says he's never watched a Super Bowl in his life: "I don't watch sports"



🎥: @JClarkNBCS pic.twitter.com/unwqFIZ7UA — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 24, 2018

Sports Illustrated's own Mitch Goldich did some online sleuthing and discovered that in 2015, Cox tweeted right when Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson to win Super Bowl XLIX.

The time stamps below match up:

PATRIOTS WIN!!



Your New England Patriots are Super Bowl Champions! #FinishedTheJob pic.twitter.com/qJ3t7G20Cc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 2, 2015

Wow wow wow — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) February 2, 2015

The Eagles will play the New England Patriots on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.