Eagles' Fletcher Cox Claims He's Never Watched A Super Bowl In His Life

Fletcher Cox does not watch sports on television.

By Chris Chavez
January 24, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox says that he has never watched a Super Bowl game in his life.

Cox was asked whether he had any memories from growing up and watching the Super Bowl on television. He responded by saying, "Nah, man. You know, I don't really watch football."

"I don’t watch sports," Cox added. "Y’all know that.”

Media members wouldn't let him off the hook easily and pressed him on it. Cox stuck to his story that he does not watch sports and he tells reporters that all the time.

Watch Cox address the media below:

Sports Illustrated's own Mitch Goldich did some online sleuthing and discovered that in 2015, Cox tweeted right when Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson to win Super Bowl XLIX.

The time stamps below match up:

The Eagles will play the New England Patriots on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters