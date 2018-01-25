Vince McMahon: Johnny Manziel Not Eligible for XFL Due to Criminal Record

Johnny Manziel says he's interested in the XFL but might not be eligible.

By Chris Chavez
January 25, 2018

Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is not eligible to play in Vince McMahon's XFL in Jan. 2020, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Under McMahon's rules for the league, any player with a criminal record is precluded from the league.

"We are evaluating a player based on many things, including the quality of human being they are," McMahon told ESPN. "If you have any sort of criminal record or commit a crime you aren't playing in this league."

On a conference call, McMahon answered a question from SI's Jimmy Traina on whether invites would be extended to Manziel, Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick. McMahon said that no one with a criminal record such as a DUI would be allowed to play.

"You want someone who does not have any criminality associated whatsoever with them. Even if you have a DUI you will not play in the XFL," McMahon said. "So that will probably eliminate some of them. Not all of them. If Tim Tebow wants to play, he can very well play."

Manziel currently has an offer from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, which he has until Jan. 31 to make a decision on. 

Manziel tweeted about the XFL announcement.

Manziel has not played in the NFL since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. He played in 14 games over two seasons and has seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

The NFL suspended Manziel or the first four games of the 2016 NFL season after violating the league's substance abuse policy. In 2016, he faced a domestic violence charge, which was later dismissed. Under the terms of the dismissal agreement, Manziel was required to complete an anger management class, attend a domestic violence impact panel and participate in the NFL's substance-abuse program.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters