Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is not eligible to play in Vince McMahon's XFL in Jan. 2020, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Under McMahon's rules for the league, any player with a criminal record is precluded from the league.

"We are evaluating a player based on many things, including the quality of human being they are," McMahon told ESPN. "If you have any sort of criminal record or commit a crime you aren't playing in this league."

On a conference call, McMahon answered a question from SI's Jimmy Traina on whether invites would be extended to Manziel, Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick. McMahon said that no one with a criminal record such as a DUI would be allowed to play.

'If Tim Tebow wants to play, he could very well play' — Vince McMahon answering SI's question about Tebow or Manziel being allowed to play in the XFL

"You want someone who does not have any criminality associated whatsoever with them. Even if you have a DUI you will not play in the XFL," McMahon said. "So that will probably eliminate some of them. Not all of them. If Tim Tebow wants to play, he can very well play."

Manziel currently has an offer from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, which he has until Jan. 31 to make a decision on.

Manziel tweeted about the XFL announcement.

Manziel has not played in the NFL since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. He played in 14 games over two seasons and has seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

The NFL suspended Manziel or the first four games of the 2016 NFL season after violating the league's substance abuse policy. In 2016, he faced a domestic violence charge, which was later dismissed. Under the terms of the dismissal agreement, Manziel was required to complete an anger management class, attend a domestic violence impact panel and participate in the NFL's substance-abuse program.