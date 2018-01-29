Defensive end Chris Long told Pardon My Take that he plans to skip another White House visit if the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

Long was a member of last year's New England Patriots team that won Super Bowl LI but was not in attendance for the team's visit with President Donald Trump in April. Long has been very vocal on social media against President Trump. Long has also participated in the protests during the national anthem before games by putting his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins.

PFT Commenter asked, "If you guys win the Super Bowl, are you going to the White House?"

"No, I'm not going to the White House," Long replied. "Are you kidding me?"

It has been customary for sports champions to visit the White House but athletes have turned down the invitation in recent months due to various reasons, some of them political, especially since Trump was elected. Last year, a Patriots spokesman told the New York Times that 34 players attended the White House to meet with Trump, which is close to the turnout under president George W. Bush but much fewer than when Barack Obama was president.

Last year, Long explained his decision not to attend the White House in a video by Green Stripe News.

"My son grows up, and I believe the legacy of our president is going to be what it is, I don't want him to say, 'Hey dad, why'd you go [to the White House] when you knew the right thing was to not go?'" Long said.

The Super Bowl between the Patriots and Eagles will be played on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.