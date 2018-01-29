New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady abruptly ended his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI on Monday, saying he was disappointed to hear news about a host that made a remark about his daughter.

Brady was referring to WEEI employee Alex Reimer calling his five–year–old daughter “an annoying little pissant” on WEEI's Kirk And Callahan.

Reimer made the remark when discussing the "Tom vs. Time" documentary on Facebook.

"Well, I think that – I've tried to come on this show for many years and have showed you guys a lot of respect. I've always tried to come and do a good job for you guys, so it's very disappointing when you that certainly," Brady said. " But my daughter or any child, they certainly don't deserve that."

The co-host, Kirk Minihane, then apologized to Brady.

"I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don't have much to say this morning. So, maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time," he said.

Brady and the New England Patriots will start preparing this week to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Brady, who is a leading candidate to win the NFL's MVP award, will seek his sixth Super Bowl ring.