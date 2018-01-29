Tom Brady Hangs Up on Boston Radio Hosts

Tom Brady ends weekly radio interview early after host calls his daughter "an annoying little pissant"

By Scooby Axson
January 29, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady abruptly ended his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI on Monday, saying he was disappointed to hear news about a host that made a remark about his daughter.

Brady was referring to WEEI employee Alex Reimer calling his five–year–old daughter “an annoying little pissant” on WEEI's Kirk And Callahan.

Reimer made the remark when discussing the "Tom vs. Time" documentary on Facebook.

"Well, I think that – I've tried to come on this show for many years and have showed you guys a lot of respect. I've always tried to come and do a good job for you guys, so it's very disappointing when you that certainly," Brady said. " But my daughter or any child, they certainly don't deserve that."

The co-host, Kirk Minihane, then apologized to Brady. 

"I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don't have much to say this morning. So, maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time," he said. 

Brady and the New England Patriots will start preparing this week to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Brady, who is a leading candidate to win the NFL's MVP award, will seek his sixth Super Bowl ring.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters