Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says that street poles will not be greased up with Crisco in an attempt to prevent people from climbing them before or after Super Bowl LII, according to CBS Philly.

Ross noted that "a sizable contingent of officers" will police the possible crowds. There will be more police officers on duty than the NFC Championship Game.

After the Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, several fans were still able to climb atop poles. Officers were seen applying the Crisco on the poles more than four hours before the game.

Crisco cops, please stand down.