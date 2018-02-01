Falcons' Arthur Blank Did Not Like Patriots' Super Bowl Ring With 283 Diamonds

The Falcons famously blew a 28–3 lead over the Patriots in last year's Super Bowl, and naturally the reference was included by putting 283 diamonds in New England's rings.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 01, 2018

Oh to be rich.

The Falcons famously blew a 28–3 lead over the Patriots in last year's Super Bowl, and naturally the reference was included by putting 283 diamonds in New England's rings. 

Well Falcons owener Arthur Blank confronted Patriots owner Kraft last August about the diamond insult, reports The New York Times Magazine

"I said to Robert, 'You didn't have to do the 28-3 in the ring,'" Blank said. "It kind of pissed me off."

The pair then went on to talk more business, but still glad to see this was the first topic of conversation. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters