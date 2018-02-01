Oh to be rich.

The Falcons famously blew a 28–3 lead over the Patriots in last year's Super Bowl, and naturally the reference was included by putting 283 diamonds in New England's rings.

Patriots confirm that there are 283 diamonds in new champ ring. They were, of course, down 28-3. pic.twitter.com/XkVW5669an — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 10, 2017

Well Falcons owener Arthur Blank confronted Patriots owner Kraft last August about the diamond insult, reports The New York Times Magazine.

"I said to Robert, 'You didn't have to do the 28-3 in the ring,'" Blank said. "It kind of pissed me off."

The pair then went on to talk more business, but still glad to see this was the first topic of conversation.