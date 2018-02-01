Rob Gronkowski has cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Eagles on Sunday, news that will provide a huge boost to the Patriots' offense three days before Super Bowl LII.

Gronk said doctors “were more on the cautious side. Officially got the word today from the doctors that I was cleared. I’ll be ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/uTxU47DyRQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2018

The Pro Bowl tight end told media that he got clearance from doctors on Thursday. He was listed as a full participant in New England's practice on Thursday after participating in limited capacities all week.

Gronkowski suffered a concussion in the second quarter of New England's 24-20 victory over the Jaguars when he was hit in the helmet by Barry Church, who was flagged on the play for unsportsmanlike conduct. Gronkowski, who suffered another concussion earlier in the season, did not return to the game.

He spoke to reporters for the first time since the injury on Tuesday night during an XBox Live Session with LeGarrette Blount and told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he thought he'd be able to play.

Gronkowski, 28, led the Patriots in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,084) and receiving touchdowns (8) this season.