Rob Gronkowski Clears Concussion Protocol, On Track to Play in Super Bowl

Gronkowski was a full participant at Thursday's practice after doctors cleared him from concussion protocol. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 01, 2018

Rob Gronkowski has cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Eagles on Sunday, news that will provide a huge boost to the Patriots' offense three days before Super Bowl LII. 

The Pro Bowl tight end told media that he got clearance from doctors on Thursday. He was listed as a full participant in New England's practice on Thursday after participating in limited capacities all week. 

Gronkowski suffered a concussion in the second quarter of New England's 24-20 victory over the Jaguars when he was hit in the helmet by Barry Church, who was flagged on the play for unsportsmanlike conduct. Gronkowski, who suffered another concussion earlier in the season, did not return to the game. 

He spoke to reporters for the first time since the injury on Tuesday night during an XBox Live Session with LeGarrette Blount and told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he thought he'd be able to play. 

Gronkowski, 28, led the Patriots in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,084) and receiving touchdowns (8) this season. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters