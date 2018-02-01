Watch: Tom Brady Is Very Vague About His Favorite Kendrick Lamar Song

Tom Brady is trying very hard to pretend he's a Kendrick Lamar fan.

By Chris Chavez
February 01, 2018

Tom Brady has previously said that he is a fan of rapper Kendrick Lamar but the New England Patriots quarterback gave a very vague and unspecific answer when asked by Bleacher Report's Natalie Weiner what his favorite song was.

Brady said that he listens to "a lot of Jay-Z, Coldplay, U2, Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar" and other stuff that's played in the locker room. 

Weiner followed up by asking, "I heard yesterday that you're a fan of Kendrick Lamar and I was just wondering what a few of your favorite songs are of his?"

To which, Brady responded with: "His last album was pretty great, so—and I heard he’s got a new one coming out, so, uh. You know, I’m in the locker room with a lot of guys, so I hear a lot of different music, and that’s obviously one that I really like, so. I’m a fan of music, and, um, he’s pretty great."

Watch the exchange below:

I, too, am a fan of music, Tom.

