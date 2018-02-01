Tom Brady has previously said that he is a fan of rapper Kendrick Lamar but the New England Patriots quarterback gave a very vague and unspecific answer when asked by Bleacher Report's Natalie Weiner what his favorite song was.

Brady said that he listens to "a lot of Jay-Z, Coldplay, U2, Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar" and other stuff that's played in the locker room.

Tom Brady listens to exactly what you think he listens to pic.twitter.com/NMNxpz72et — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 30, 2018

Weiner followed up by asking, "I heard yesterday that you're a fan of Kendrick Lamar and I was just wondering what a few of your favorite songs are of his?"

To which, Brady responded with: "His last album was pretty great, so—and I heard he’s got a new one coming out, so, uh. You know, I’m in the locker room with a lot of guys, so I hear a lot of different music, and that’s obviously one that I really like, so. I’m a fan of music, and, um, he’s pretty great."

Watch the exchange below:

Tom Brady likes DAMN. pic.twitter.com/9ZiXIMpwRq — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) January 31, 2018

I, too, am a fan of music, Tom.