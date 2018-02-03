Terrell Owens is finally in the Hall.

The six-time Pro Bowler was one of five men to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. Joining him in Canton as Modern Era enshrinees will be linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, wide receiver Randy Moss and safety Brian Dawkins, according to multiple reports.

Also voted in from the senior finalist list were Robert Brazile, a linebacker who played from 1975-1984, and former Packers offensive lineman Jerry Kramer (1958-68)

Bobby Beathard, a longtime general manager, was voted in as a "contributor."

Owens, who is second all-time in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns, wasn't voted in during his first two years of eligibility, ostensibly because of his off-field conduct.

Lewis, Moss, and Urlacher were all voted in in their first year of eligibility, while Dawkins made it in after being a semifinalist in 2017.

Lewis, a 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time winner of the defensive player of the year award, anchored the Ravens' defense for 17 years, leading Baltimore to two Super Bowls. Moss caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns in his 14-year career, possessing a unique blend of size and speed. Urlacher is an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time first team All-Pro player and Dawkins made nine Pro Bowls and five first-team All Pros.

Nine-time Pro Bowl safety John Lynch, who is now the general manager for the 49ers, missed out on the vote this year.

The rest of the 2018 finalists were:

Tony Boselli, tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars

Isaac Bruce, wide receiver, Rams, 49ers

Alan Faneca, guard, Steelers, Jets, Cardinals

Steve Hutchinson, guard, Seahawks, Vikings, Titans

Joe Jacoby, tackle, Washington

Edgerrin James, running back, Colts, Cardinals, Seahawks

Ty Law, cornerback Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Broncos

John Lynch, safety, Buccaneers, Broncos

Kevin Mawae, center, Seahawks, Jets, Titans

Everson Walls, cornerback, Cowboys, Giants, Browns

