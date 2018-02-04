Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks left the game after taking a huge hit from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII. The Patriots announced that he will not return due to a head injury.

Tom Brady found a wide-open Cooks for a 23-yard completion, but Cooks didn't see Jenkins and the Pro Bowler leveled him. He appeared to make contact with his helmet but was not flagged because Cooks was a runner, not a defenseless receiver.

Crowd cheers as Brandin Cooks is able to walk off the field after that nasty hit in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/FsNKLa16TX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Cooks lay motionless on the ground before he got up and walked off the field under his own power. He went to the locker room, ostensibly to enter the league's concussion protocol.

Cooks, who was acquired from the Saints via trade before the season, had 65 catches for 1,082 and seven touchdowns this season.