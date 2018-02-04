Video: Brandin Cooks Leaves Super Bowl After Huge Hit from Malcolm Jenkins

@SINow on Twitter

Cooks was leveled by Malcolm Jenkins in the second quarter and lay motionless before walking off the field under his own power. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 04, 2018

Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks left the game after taking a huge hit from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII. The Patriots announced that he will not return due to a head injury. 

Tom Brady found a wide-open Cooks for a 23-yard completion, but Cooks didn't see Jenkins and the Pro Bowler leveled him. He appeared to make contact with his helmet but was not flagged because Cooks was a runner, not a defenseless receiver. 

Cooks lay motionless on the ground before he got up and walked off the field under his own power. He went to the locker room, ostensibly to enter the league's concussion protocol. 

Cooks, who was acquired from the Saints via trade before the season, had 65 catches for 1,082 and seven touchdowns this season. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters