Watch: Corey Clement's Touchdown Catch Upheld After Review

Just what the NFL needed: another what is a catch debate on the biggest of stages.

On third and six, Nick Foles threw a perfect pass to running back Corey Clement, who definitely got two feet in bounds. But it looked like the ball came loose while he was falling out of the back of the end zone, leading to a multi-minute review.

Referee Gene Steratore announced that the call on the field stands, and the remarkable touchdown gave the Eagles a 29-19 advantage. Predictably, the Twittersphere was quick to call attention to the never ending catch debate.

I wouldn’t have overturned it. Just too close. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) February 5, 2018

The football experts in my timeline seem to be split 50-50 on whether that’s a catch. So perhaps the problem is with the rule — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 5, 2018

What’s a catch? — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) February 5, 2018

I don't know what a catch is — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 5, 2018

If this gets reversed, the Internet will eat itself. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 5, 2018

NBC's announcers, Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth, said they thought the ball was bobbled, and Collins especially said he had no idea what consitutes a catch anymore.