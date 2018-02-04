Watch: Corey Clement's Touchdown Catch Upheld After Review

Corey Clement looked like he might have bobbled the ball before going down, but the touchdown catch was upheld after a review. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 04, 2018

Just what the NFL needed: another what is a catch debate on the biggest of stages. 

On third and six, Nick Foles threw a perfect pass to running back Corey Clement, who definitely got two feet in bounds. But it looked like the ball came loose while he was falling out of the back of the end zone, leading to a multi-minute review. 

Referee Gene Steratore announced that the call on the field stands, and the remarkable touchdown gave the Eagles a 29-19 advantage. Predictably, the Twittersphere was quick to call attention to the never ending catch debate. 

NBC's announcers, Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth, said they thought the ball was bobbled, and Collins especially said he had no idea what consitutes a catch anymore. 

