How Heavy Is the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the winner of the Super Bowl each year and it stands at 22 inches tall and weighs seven pounds or 3.2 kilograms.

The trophy was designed on a napkin in 1966 for the 1967 Super Bowl by Oscar Reidner, the vice president of design at Tiffany & Co. jewelry company, according to multiple sources. The jewelry company is still responsible for making the trophy each year, and it takes around four months to construct it.

The Lombardi Trophy costs $50,000 and was named after the former Packers coach in 1970. Lombardi guided Green Bay to wins in the first two Super Bowls, and died of cancer in 1970.

Every year after the Super Bowl winner is presented the trophy, it is sent back to Tiffany & Co. to get cleaned and engraved.