Former NBA star Kobe Bryant went from nervous to absolutely pumped in just a matter of seconds as he watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the new England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

On the final play, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was unable to complete a Hail Mary pass to Rob Gronkowski which sealed a 41–33 victory for the Eagles

Bryant has been an Eagles fan for his whole life and gave the team a pump-up speech before a game in December.

Watch his reaction below:

"We won the f---ing Super Bowl!"



Kobe Bryant's reaction to the game's final play is must-see stuff (h/t @CountOnVic) pic.twitter.com/E2UXq0jrQF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Bryant also tweeted: "YES!!!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES #SUPERBOWLCHAMPS #PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"