'We Won the F---ing Super Bowl!' Kobe Bryant Goes Wild For Eagles Super Bowl Win

Kobe Bryant lost his mind when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. 

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant went from nervous to absolutely pumped in just a matter of seconds as he watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the new England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

On the final play, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was unable to complete a Hail Mary pass to Rob Gronkowski which sealed a 41–33 victory for the Eagles

Bryant has been an Eagles fan for his whole life and gave the team a pump-up speech before a game in December.

Watch his reaction below:

Bryant also tweeted: "YES!!!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES #SUPERBOWLCHAMPS #PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

