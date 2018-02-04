Kobe Bryant lost his mind when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Former NBA star Kobe Bryant went from nervous to absolutely pumped in just a matter of seconds as he watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the new England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
On the final play, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was unable to complete a Hail Mary pass to Rob Gronkowski which sealed a 41–33 victory for the Eagles
Bryant has been an Eagles fan for his whole life and gave the team a pump-up speech before a game in December.
Watch his reaction below:
"We won the f---ing Super Bowl!"— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018
Kobe Bryant's reaction to the game's final play is must-see stuff (h/t @CountOnVic) pic.twitter.com/E2UXq0jrQF
Bryant also tweeted: "YES!!!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES #SUPERBOWLCHAMPS #PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"